Polianta Ltd Sells 900 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Polianta Ltd cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 85.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:NUE traded up $6.39 on Friday, hitting $188.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.13 and its 200 day moving average is $167.61. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $195.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

