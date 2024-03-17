Polianta Ltd Trims Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Polianta Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.25.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI traded down $61.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,068.83. 16,964,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,586,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $716.77 and a 200-day moving average of $429.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.