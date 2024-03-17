Polymath (POLY) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $103.81 million and $8,607.40 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10870341 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $11,119.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

