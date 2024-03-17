PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 71% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 390.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $298.94 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00128122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009049 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

