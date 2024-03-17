PotCoin (POT) Price Up 45.1% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $269.59 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00126122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008995 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

