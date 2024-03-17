PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$30.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSK. CIBC cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.09. The company has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$19.78 and a 52 week high of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9082432 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

In related news, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

