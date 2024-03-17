Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Sells £42,085.12 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) insider Piers Godfrey Harrison sold 75,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £42,085.12 ($53,920.72).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.73) on Friday. Premier Miton Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.10 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.41). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £87.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2,850.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Premier Miton Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

