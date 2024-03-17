Presilium Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 21,902 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.59. 4,875,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,488. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

