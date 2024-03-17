Presilium Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 293,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,359. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

