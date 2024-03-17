Presilium Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.12. 18,136,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,968,252. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

