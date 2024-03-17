Presilium Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Oracle by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $125.54. 17,844,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184,798. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

