Presilium Private Wealth LLC Sells 290 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 164,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $111.27. The stock had a trading volume of 38,264,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,314. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

