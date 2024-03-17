Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC) Trading 12.8% Higher

Shares of Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) traded up 12.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.65. 34,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 33,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Primech Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19.
Primech Company Profile
Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Primech
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Primech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.