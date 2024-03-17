Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.14.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PCOR
Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies
Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $131,186,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
Procore Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE PCOR opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 0.70. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $80.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procore Technologies
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.