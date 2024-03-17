Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $446,429.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $446,429.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,619,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 475,919 shares of company stock valued at $36,104,037. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $131,186,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCOR opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 0.70. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $80.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

