Prom 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.75 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Prom has a market cap of $248.39 million and $12.75 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $13.61 or 0.00019849 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005676 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00025390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00015807 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,491.99 or 0.99885843 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010269 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00153628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.45483487 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $14,869,841.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

