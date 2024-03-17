Prom (PROM) Price Tops $13.20 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $240.82 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $13.20 or 0.00019531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.45483487 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $14,869,841.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

