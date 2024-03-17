Prometeus Achieves Market Capitalization of $259.14 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $13.46 or 0.00020211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $259.14 million and $6.23 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

