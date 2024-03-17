PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Update

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.81. 996,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PTC has a one year low of $116.48 and a one year high of $188.75.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in PTC by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in PTC by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

