Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $277.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

