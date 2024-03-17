Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRPL. Roth Mkm upgraded Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $164.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,702,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after buying an additional 399,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 378,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.