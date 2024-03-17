Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $164.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,702,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after buying an additional 399,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 378,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 1,105,782 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

