Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Capreit Increased by Analyst (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Cormark also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$272.20 million during the quarter.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

