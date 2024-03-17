Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lifted by Zacks Research

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

