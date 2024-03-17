Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after buying an additional 563,989 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

