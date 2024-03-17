Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Cut by Analyst

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

M has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 186.49%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 755,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

