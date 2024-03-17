Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBPH. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $28.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading

