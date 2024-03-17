Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Issued By Zacks Research

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $53.31 on Friday. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

