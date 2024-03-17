Quantum One Day Volume Tops $50.17 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $50.17 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00005665 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00025537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00015788 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,297.62 or 0.99997866 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010278 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00154446 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.