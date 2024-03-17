Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $51.52 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005664 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,614.91 or 1.00078235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010221 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00152429 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

