Range Resources (LON:RRL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Range Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,608,636 shares.
Range Resources Trading Up 6.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,052.15. The stock has a market cap of £675,850.02 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. It holds 100% interests in three onshore production licenses, including Morne Diablo, South Quarry, and Beach Marcelle; and 80% interest in the St Mary's exploration block. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Perth, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Range Resources
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.