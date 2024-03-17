Rarible (RARI) Trading Down 23.2% This Week

Rarible (RARI) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. Rarible has a market cap of $61.64 million and $1.50 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rarible has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00003917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000697 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Rarible
Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,073,676 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.
Buying and Selling Rarible
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars.
