Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Information Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

ISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday.

ISV stock opened at C$25.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.43. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$19.22 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

