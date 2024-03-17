Raymond James Cuts Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$3.50

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
