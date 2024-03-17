Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 9.1 %

RDI stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reading International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

