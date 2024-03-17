Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353,927 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $566,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.0 %

RSG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $192.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

