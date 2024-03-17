Request (REQ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.27 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Request has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $131.74 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00025762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015766 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,112.25 or 0.99890689 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.32 or 0.00152985 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12948342 USD and is down -8.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $4,917,290.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

