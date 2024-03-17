Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xos, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for XOS in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for XOS’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get XOS alerts:

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of XOS to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

XOS Stock Performance

Shares of XOS stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.37. XOS has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in XOS during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in XOS during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in XOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in XOS during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in XOS by 600.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.