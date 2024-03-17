Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.32. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 32,261 shares.

Research Frontiers Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 46.24% and a negative net margin of 210.01%.

Institutional Trading of Research Frontiers

About Research Frontiers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

