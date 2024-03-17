Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.32. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 32,261 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.32.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 46.24% and a negative net margin of 210.01%.
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
