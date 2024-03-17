Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,503 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 589.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $878.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $238.94 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

