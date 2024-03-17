Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) & Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) Head to Head Review

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 29.75% 25.08% 11.46% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Riley Exploration Permian and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.82%.

73.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $375.05 million 1.58 $111.59 million $5.58 5.22 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.