RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$21.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.71.

REI.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$17.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.22. The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 1.26. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.32 and a 52 week high of C$21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54. In related news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe bought 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$39,913.21. Also, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

