Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 90.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of RIVN opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

