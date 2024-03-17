RK Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dorman Products makes up approximately 2.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dorman Products worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $13,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 47.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 269,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,176. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.81. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

