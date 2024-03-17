RK Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

RK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 6.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,053,000 after purchasing an additional 417,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

KHC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. 12,259,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,056. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

