Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

RKLB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 1,825,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,591,899 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after buying an additional 1,478,505 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.20. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

