Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

ROOT stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. Root has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $772.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.71.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.85. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Root will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Root by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Root by 218,250.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Root during the first quarter worth about $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Root during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Root by 161.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

