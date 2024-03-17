Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 390.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 60.6% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 116,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,452,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 101.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP opened at $547.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.34 and a one year high of $562.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

