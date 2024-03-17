Roth Capital Weighs in on Core Molding Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Core Molding Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Core Molding Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Molding Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

CMT opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

