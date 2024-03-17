Royal Bank of Canada Increases Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$8.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.
