Royal Bank of Canada Increases Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$8.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Copperleaf Technologies

Shares of CPLF stock opened at C$6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$485.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.86. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of C$4.70 and a one year high of C$6.85.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

