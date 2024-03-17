RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits Market Cap of $184.07 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $67,637.07 or 0.99231339 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $184.07 million and approximately $737,643.85 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,165.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.81 or 0.00590964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00126039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.47 or 0.00208819 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00056043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00124372 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,721 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,721.46789097 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 66,002.6224544 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $753,298.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

